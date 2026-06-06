Princess Kate and William bring fairytale romance to Peter Phillips’ big day

Prince William and Princess Kate stole the spotlight as they arrived for the wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling on Saturday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are typically known for their polished and professional public appearances, the joyous atmosphere of the wedding seemed to bring out a more personal side.

Their attendance carried special significance given William's absence from Peter Phillips' first wedding in 2008.

Peter, the eldest grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth II, married Canadian management consultant Autumn Kelly at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in a ceremony attended by senior royals.

At the time, Kate attended alone while William was in Kenya for the wedding of Jecca Craig's brother.

For the latest royal celebration, Princess Kate was wearing an elegant Roland Mouret ensemble.

Elsewhere, Zara Tindall was among the first members of the family to arrive, looking chic in a fitted periwinkle dress paired with a coordinating headband.

Accompanied by daughters Mia and Lena, Zara warmly greeted guests outside the church, embracing friends and family as they gathered for the ceremony.

The bride, Harriet Sperling, looked radiant in a classic white column gown adorned with intricate lace detailing and a graceful train.

By her side were Peter's daughters, Savannah and Isla Phillips, along with Harriet's daughter Georgina, who proudly took on bridesmaid duties.

The three girls charmed guests in matching white dresses topped with floral crowns, while their bouquets featured delicate blue accents.

They were also seen carefully helping the bride with her train as she prepared for her walk down the aisle.