Gilgit-Baltistan all set for general elections today amid tight security

Building of Gilgit Baltistan seen in this file photo. — APP/File

Polling scheduled from 8am to 5pm: Election Commission.

A total of 1,391 polling stations established across GB.

Over 17,500 personnel deployed for polls: GB police chief.



Authorities completed security and electoral preparations on Saturday as Gilgit-Baltistan geared up for its general elections scheduled to be held today.

The Election Commission said that polling for 24 seats of the GB Assembly is scheduled from 8am to 5pm.

According to the final classification list issued by the Election Commission, a total of 1,391 polling stations have been established across GB.

Of these, 488 have been categorised as normal, 349 as sensitive, and 551 as highly-sensitive.

District-wise data shows that Gilgit has 253 polling stations, including 51 normal, 48 sensitive and 154 highly-sensitive stations.

Ghizer has 207 polling stations, comprising 83 normal, 52 sensitive and 69 highly-sensitive stations.

In Nagar, 85 polling stations have been set up, including 28 normal, 39 sensitive and 18 highly-sensitive stations, while Hunza has 88 polling stations, of which 33 are normal, 31 sensitive and 24 highly-sensitive.

Skardu has 208 polling stations, including 88 normal, 51 sensitive and 69 highly-sensitive stations.

Shigar has 71 polling stations, with 31 categorised as normal, 23 as sensitive and 17 as highly-sensitive.

According to the list, Kharmang has 43 polling stations, including 12 normal, 10 sensitive and 21 highly-sensitive stations, while Ghanche has 154 polling stations, comprising 89 normal, 39 sensitive and 26 highly-sensitive stations.

Astore has 108 polling stations, including 40 normal, 34 sensitive and 34 highly-sensitive stations.

Diamer has 174 polling stations, of which 33 are normal, 22 sensitive and 119 highly-sensitive, the highest number of highly sensitive polling stations among all districts.

Authorities said that enhanced security measures had been finalised for all sensitive and highly-sensitive polling stations to prevent any untoward incidents during polling.

Additional security personnel will be deployed at vulnerable locations, while law enforcement agencies and the district administration will remain on high alert throughout the election process.

Speaking to the media, GB Inspector General of Police Nasir Akbar Khan said that more than 17,500 personnel have been deployed for security during the electoral process.

Police, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies are on alert, he said, adding that additional force has been deployed at sensitive polling stations.