Canada's FM Anita Anand lands in Islamabad on official visit

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand shakes hands with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad, July 20, 2026. — Screengrab via X/@PakTVGlobal

Canadian FM visiting Pakistan at invitation of DPM Dar.

Bilateral talks to focus on enhancing cooperation in trade: FO.

Dar, FM Anand to discuss regional, global developments: FO.

ISLAMABAD: Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand landed in Islamabad on Monday on an official visit to Pakistan, state media reported.

The Canadian foreign minister is visiting the country at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. The Foreign Office said this is the first visit by Minister Anand to Pakistan following her assumption of office.

DPM Dar received the Canadian foreign minister upon her arrival at the Foreign Office in Islamabad.

During the visit, FM Anand and DPM Dar will hold bilateral talks covering the entire spectrum of Pakistan-Canada relations.

"The discussions will focus on strengthening cooperation in trade and investment, education, and people-to-people exchanges," the FO said.

The two ministers will also exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest, it added.

During the visit, the Canadian foreign minister will also call on the leadership of Pakistan.

Pakistan and Canada maintain cordial bilateral relations anchored in close people-to-people ties enriched by the vibrant Pakistani diaspora in Canada.

Canadian government confirmed FM Anand's visit, saying it will deepen Canada's strategic partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region.

In a statement, the Canadian government said that Minister Anand's visit marks a significant milestone in Canada-Pakistan relations — the first visit of a Canadian foreign minister to Pakistan in almost 20 years.

The two nations' relations are underpinned by extensive people-to-people ties, with more than 300,000 Canadians of Pakistani origin in Canada and approximately 20,000 Canadians in Pakistan, it added.

"In 2025, Canada-Pakistan bilateral merchandise trade totaled approximately $1.2 billion, with $499.7 million — up 65% since 2024 — in Canadian exports to Pakistan and $696 million in imports," according to the statement.

In June 2026, Canada hosted the second round of negotiations towards a Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement with Pakistan, it said.