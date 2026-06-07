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Gwyneth Paltrow shares unexpected comment about her political views

Gwyneth Paltrow discusses how divided politics feels in the United States right now
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 07, 2026


Gwyneth Paltrow has shared a surprising detail about how her husband Brad Falchuk once saw her political views.

The 53-year-old actress talked about it on The Goop podcast, where she also discussed how divided politics feels in the United States right now.

Gwyneth said her husband is very kind and has good intentions, but he once thought she was a Republican.

She, however, quickly made it clear that she is not.

The American actress explained that she sees herself as an independent and does not fully fit into one political side.

Gwyneth said she is trying to understand different opinions instead of getting stuck in anger or arguments.

The star also said that even in her own home, she and Falchuk sometimes do not agree on everything, but she still respects his views and the way he thinks about people.

During the conversation, she said it is important to listen to others, even when they believe something different and try not to judge too quickly.

She added that the political situation in the US feels very tense and emotional, which makes open talks harder.

Paltrow, who married Falchuk in 2018, has often said she prefers to think independently instead of sticking to one political label.

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