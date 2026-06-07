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Meghan Markle shares first message after King Charles excludes Harry

Prince Harry saw royal family reunion at Peter Phillips wedding from Montecito
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 07, 2026

Meghan Markle shares first message after King Charles excludes Harry
Meghan Markle shares first message after King Charles excludes Harry

Meghan Markle returned with a new message after the royal family left Prince Harry alone in Montecito.

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's dreamy wedding ceremony saw royals reuniting under the same roof.

King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Anne and many other members of the firm took part in the special event.

Even Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were invited and greeted by the royals amid Andrew's shameful scandal.

But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were nowhere to be seen.

Amid the royal wedding buzz, Meghan shifted focus from the royal rift rumours with the As Ever update.

She posted new photos on the lifestyle brand's page, promoting her products.

The caption reads, "Effortless hosting. Set the mood, steep the tea, place something sweet on the table."

Those royal fans who were waiting for a reunion between Harry and his UK family were disappointed by his absence.

It has been said that King Charles did not intervene and let Harry be a part of Peter's big day. Fans said that if Beatrice and Eugenie were given a chance to be included at the royal event, then Harry also deserves it. 

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