Beatrice, Eugenie face 'critical press' with bold decision

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie earned praise for their bold choice amid serious scrutiny following Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's scandal.

On Saturday, fans were surprised to see the York sisters attending Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's wedding.

Dressed in chic attire, Beatrice and Eugenie were accompanied by their partners, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank, respectively.

Jennie Bond called the sisters' move "brave' as they have been facing "critical press" since their parents' royal fallout.

In conversation with the Mirror, the royal expert said, "I thought it was quite brave of Beatrice and Eugenie to show up… knowing that the cameras would be on them."

She added, "They've had a lot of highly critical press lately, and it can't have been easy for them to face the media. But they did seem to keep quite a low profile, particularly as the bridal party left the church."

Beatrice and Eugenie were quite careful yesterday as they did not spoil their cousin's big day with any controversial step.

King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, Zara Tindall, Prince and Princess of Wales and other royals were also in attendance.