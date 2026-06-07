Prince William's decisive step for Harry, Meghan upon UK return laid bare

Prince Harry will be returning to the UK in the summer for an important engagement amid an ongoing plan for reconciliation in place between the Palace and Montecito.

Speculation between royal experts indicated that Meghan Markle could possibly make an appearance as well, but the latest wedding snub to the Sussexes indicate that it is highly unlikely.

The Duke’s team announced that the Invictus Games will be coming to Birmingham in 2027, and a countdown was put in place. However, it did not confirm whether Meghan would be coming or not.

Meghan has attended all previous Invictus Games, but there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding this. Presenter Samara Gill believes that Meghan would be “booed” in a humiliating blow if she were to come.

Meanwhile, commentator Ash Gould emphasised that in any case, Prince William has made up his mind about Harry and Meghan: he “won’t forget all of that”.

Ash noted that while there is “always an open door for Harry”, given King’s softening stance, but it is not for Meghan.

On the other hand, Peter Barnes said, “I can never see Harry and Will in the same room again.”

He added, “What [Harry] did to the Royal Family, a lot of people will still hold that with a lot of contempt because the Queen [Elizabeth II] was always the nation's grandma. And you don't disrespect grandma.”