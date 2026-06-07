Peter Phillips’ wedding becomes unexpected royal reunion amid years of turbulence

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's wedding lacked the grandeur of Westminster Abbey, but the intimate celebration in the picturesque Cotswold village of Kemble proved to be one of the most significant royal gatherings in recent years.

Held at the charming All Saints Church, the ceremony brought together senior members of the Royal Family in unity.

King Charles and Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne, Zara Tindall, and other family members were all present to celebrate the couple's special day.

While the wedding marked a new chapter for Peter and Harriet, many royal watchers saw it as something much bigger that highlighted family solidarity at a time when the monarchy has faced its share of challenges.

Unlike the grand royal weddings that have captivated millions around the world, Peter and Harriet opted for a more personal affair.

Yet despite its low-key setting, the guest list read like a who's who of the Royal Family, making it the most significant royal wedding gathering since Princess Beatrice's scaled-back lockdown wedding in 2020.

The event also provided a rare opportunity to see multiple generations of royals together in one place.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were among those in attendance, appearing alongside the wider family despite recent media attention surrounding their living arrangements and role within the monarchy.

Their presence was viewed by many as a sign of continued family support, with the sisters arriving confidently and joining relatives in celebrating the newlyweds.

The wedding not only celebrated Peter and Harriet's relationship but also the blending of their families, with their children playing important roles throughout the day.