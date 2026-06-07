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King Charles issues orders for important position: ‘highest honour'

King Charles welcomes two new members to fill in crucial role amid ongoing drama
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 07, 2026

King Charles issues orders for important position: ‘highest honour&apos;

King Charles took an important decision as two new members were announced to take on one of the highest honours presented by the monarch.

The monarch, who is sovereign of the Order of the Thistle, can appoint anyone to the role without consulting from third parties such as the government. He appoints anyone he himself deems fit for the role.

Regarded as the highest honour in Scotland, two Scots have been given the position: Professor Sir Jim McDonald and Sir James MacMillan for their notable contributions to engineering and music, respectively.

Moreover, Baroness Katherine Grainger was appointed the Usher of the Green Rod, marking her as an officer of the order.

The order includes Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and Prince William and Princess Kate, who hold the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland. Prince Edward, as the Duke of Edinburgh, is also part of the order which consists of total 16 knights and ladies.

The announcement comes just days after a new report by The National Audit Office was released about the royal residences, which revealed that 11 non-working royals of the family have been living “rent-free”.

The report has sparked an uproar in the public, especially the tax-payers, opposing how royals are enjoying a privilege without working for it.

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