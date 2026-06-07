Mike Tindall gives befitting response to odd Duchess Sophie question

Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall are not working royals but they are known to hold an unique position in the royal family.

King Charles’s niece and her ex-rugby player husband are often spotted at royal events and share a close bond with other members. They were all recently spotted at the wedding of Peter Phillips, and their interaction indicated how close they are with everyone.

Mike, who appears to be free-spirited and jolly, found himself in an awkward position as the mood shifted with one odd question. During the launch of his latest business venture with partners James Haskell and Alex Payne, a reporter asked a question which Mike didn’t take kindly to.

It was a private event at the private and small launch for a gin brand at The Other House in South Kensington, when a question about Duchess Sophie was asked.

“As we neared the end of our chat, I asked Mike what the Duchess of Edinburgh - better known to many as Sophie Wessex – thought of the gin. Mike looked genuinely perplexed,” The Mirror reporter Cally Brooks said.

“That's a bizarre question,” he replied, visibly caught off guard.

The reporter remarked that it was a “rogue” query but not completely unrelated.

She explained that she simply remembered Sophie’s recent visit to a distillery and where she spoke about her favourite kind.

Moreover, Sophie and Prince William also once had a joint engagement where they shared a drink and the future king made a joke.