Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pal unveils hidden detail about ‘normal' life

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have recently sparked curiosity about their financial situation and what the future looks like for them.

The Duke of Sussex is involved in charity work, meanwhile, Meghan is busy in building her brand, As Ever, as the couple indulge in their separate endeavours.

However, there are still some matters that they look into jointly, for instance their foundation, Archewell Philanthropies. The couple’s friend, who the founder of World Central Kitchen, Chef José Andrés shared how the couple is always helping others, especially from behind the scenes.

“They made their kitchen the meeting place like every other family,” the chef said of Harry and Meghan to People Magazine.

“I love how Meghan interacts with her children and food,” he added.

He further pointed out that whenever a disaster hits they always as, “What can we do here and can we help you?”

José continued, “Nobody finds out about those moments and they do it often, all the time.

Harry and Meghan have been living independently from the royal family since 2020 in their lavish mansion in Montecito. The pal noted that the Sussexes live their “normal life” while manoeuvring public scrutiny.

“They can decide to live a life in the comfort of their home, but I love that they are there even when nobody's looking, they’re there just making sure that they can also be part of the solution,” the chef said.

“That's why I’m very proud to call them friends.”