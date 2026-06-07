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King Charles invites public fury with shocking move: 'Appalled'

Royal family's major decision for Beatrice and Eugenie backfires
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 07, 2026

King Charles invites public fury with shocking move: &apos;Appalled&apos;
King Charles invites public fury with shocking move: 'Appalled'

King Charles did not take a 'wise' move as per royal experts, which may have left Britons uneasy.

At Peter Phillips wedding, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie made a surprise appearance just after they were involved in another scandal.

According to the National Audit report, the sisters have not paid a penny in rent for their exclusive palace properties, where they have been living for nearly two decades.

And the Andrew-Epstein scandal is not hidden from anyone. 

Despite the controversial backgrounds, the royal family wholeheartedly welcomed the sisters. 

According to the Daily Mail, royal expert Tom Bower believes it was not a clever PR move. 

Tom Sykes wrote in The Royalist, "In the real world, people are very angry about the treatment given to these two sisters, whom they regard as grifters and freeloaders from a family with a long history of grifting and freeloading."

Mr Bower said that it would be unfair not to include Beatrice and Eugenie at the wedding of their cousin, but showcasing their love in front of cameras may fire back.

King Charles invites public fury with shocking move: Appalled

For the unversed, William placed a kiss on Beatrice's cheek while greeting her. 

"The solution would be to restrict shows of affection to areas beyond the cameras. In public, the sisters should remain at a distance from any controversial encounter," he shared. 

"The Royal Family needs to consider its tainted image. Embracing the sisters in public is not clever PR. Kissing them arouses unease," Mr Bower stated. 

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