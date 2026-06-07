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King Charles gives special attention to Duchess Sophie and Edward

Duchess Sophie and Duke of Edinburgh launch eco-focused garden in heart of Windsor
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 07, 2026

King Charles gives special attention to Duchess Sophie and Edward
King Charles gives special attention to Duchess Sophie and Edward

King Charles has paid warm tribute to the Duchess of Edinburgh after she played a leading role at this year’s Royal Windsor Flower Show.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, was joined by the Duke of Edinburgh as she officially opened “The Plants with Purpose Garden” at the prestigious event, which celebrates horticulture, community gardening, and environmental awareness in the heart of Windsor.

The garden, co-designed by the Duchess alongside horticulturist Alan Williams, focuses on key ecological themes including soil health, pollinator-friendly planting. 

The project was intended not just as a display, but as a living example of how gardens can support biodiversity and environmental learning.

In the days leading up to the show, the Duchess was also seen working closely with volunteers on site, helping bring the garden to life.

Buckingham Palace showered praise on her involvement in a post shared on Instagram.

The royal family decided that once the flower show concludes, many of the plants and structures will be relocated to local schools as part of a new Nature Studies Programme.

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