Fernando Mendoza, No. 1 overall NFL draft pick, life-changing post sparks internet frenzy

Fernando Mendoza, who was the No. 1 overall NFL draft pick for the upcoming season has dropped a social media post that has everyone talking.

The former Indiana University quarterback and 2025 national champion Mendoza had one last pit stop before debuting his NFL career.

On May 24, Mendoza visited his alma matter, the University of California, Berkeley, to receive his undergraduate degree.

The LA Raiders' QB was warmly greeted by Haas dean Jenny Chatman.

Walking up the stairs along with his former classmates, accepting his diploma from Cal, bringing his graduation season to a wrap.

For the unversed, Mendoza had spent his first three seasons at Cal, where he was honored with a bachelor’s in business administration and management from the Haas School of Business.

Mendoza shared Instagram carousels that sent netizens into a frenzy on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

“Go Bears Forever,” Mendoza captioned the post.

Mendoza started his collegiate career at Cal, Berkeley, leading the Hoosiers to a 16-0 season winning streak, bringing home the first National Championship triumph in January.

The former IU QB, Mendoza emerged as the first national leader in TD throws with 41.

He also threw for 3,535 passing yards and totaled just six picks all season.

Mendoza was picked as the NFL No. 1 draft pick by the Las Vegas Raiders on April 23, 2026.