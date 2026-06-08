Massive Blaze in South London causes travel disruption: Here are alternative routes for commuters

Firefighters are responding to a massive blaze at a recycling centre in southeast London. The fire erupted on Monday afternoon, just after 5:30 p.m. on Landmann Way in Bermondsey.

According to the London Fire Brigade, more than 100 firefighters are trying to contain the fire using fifteen fire engines. Two 32-metre turntable ladders have also been deployed to tackle the fire from above.

Authorities urged locals to avoid the area, adding that windows and doors should stay closed due to massive smoke in the vicinity.

Following the incident, Southwark Council shared a statement: “London Fire Brigade are currently responding to a large fire in Bermondsey. We hope everyone in the area is safe.”

Fortunately, no human losses have been reported so far.

Rail service has diverted the trains to different routes after reports of fire in the London Bridge area emerged.

Here are the alternative routes that can be used to travel across the UK capital:

Use Victoria Station services for diverted routes

Travel via Cannon Street for alternative Southeastern trains

Use London Underground (Circle, District, Northern, Bakerloo lines) for cross-London travel

Use Thameslink services via London Bridge (where running)

Consider Waterloo / Waterloo East connections

Check live boards before travel due to ongoing disruption

Residents are advised to delay journeys if possible until services normalize.