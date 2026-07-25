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First Test: West Indies win toss, elect to bat first against Pakistan

Pakistan lead head-to-head record against West Indies with 22 victories in 56 Tests

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Web Desk
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Published July 25, 2026

Pakistan captain Babar Azam (second from right) and West Indies Roston Chase (second from left) at the toss for their first Test at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, July 25, 2026. — X/@TheRealPCB
Pakistan captain Babar Azam (second from right) and West Indies' Roston Chase (second from left) at the toss for their first Test at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, July 25, 2026. — X/@TheRealPCB

West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the first Test of their two-match series at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba  on Saturday.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Ali Usman, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali and Mohammad Abbas.

West Indies: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Brandon King, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Amir Janhoo, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase (c), Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shamar Joseph and Jayden Seales.

Pakistan and West Indies have come face-to-face 56 times in Test cricket, and the former dominate the head-to-head record with 22 victories. The Men in Maroon registered 19 triumphs, while 15 fixtures ended in a draw.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.

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