Former PCB official Waseem Khan joins int'l basketball federation as executive director

Former Chief Executive of the Pakistan Cricket Board in an undated picture. — Reporter

KARACHI: Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has been appointed Executive Director of Fiba Asia and will formally assume the role in January 2027, the world basketball governing body's regional office announced.

Khan, who earlier this year stepped down as the International Cricket Council's (ICC) General Manager of Cricket, has already joined Fiba Asia to begin a comprehensive handover process ahead of succeeding outgoing Executive Director Hagop Khajirian.

As Executive Director of Fiba Asia, Khan will oversee the development and administration of basketball across the continent, with 44 national federations falling under his supervision.

A British-Pakistani sports administrator, Wasim Khan brings extensive experience in sports governance after holding senior leadership positions across cricket. Before joining the ICC, he served as chief executive of the Pakistan Cricket Board, where he oversaw cricket operations during a key phase for Pakistan cricket.

His administrative career also includes serving as chief executive of Leicestershire County Cricket Club and the UK-based youth cricket charity Chance to Shine.

Fiba said Khan has already started working with the organisation as Executive Director-designate to ensure a smooth transition before officially taking charge in January next year.

The appointment marks Khan's move from international cricket administration to global basketball governance, making him one of the few Pakistani-origin sports administrators to hold senior executive positions in two major international sports organisations.