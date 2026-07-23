Pakistan to tour England for five-match ODI series ahead of World Cup

Players of Pakistan and England shake hands after their match of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, Sri Lanka, February 24, 2026. — Reuters

Pakistan cricket team will tour England next year ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 for a five-match One-Day International (ODI) series, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Thursday.

The series will begin on May 15 in Southampton, followed by matches in Manchester on May 19, Leeds on May 21, Chester-le-Street on May 23 and Cardiff on May 26.

The PCB said that the ODI series will serve as key preparation for both teams ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027, scheduled to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia from 4 October to 21 November 2027.

Pakistan are currently ranked fifth in the ICC Men's ODI rankings, while England are seventh.

Before the 2027 ODI tour, Pakistan are set to visit England next month for a three-match Test series from 19 August to 13 September.

Pakistan last played an ODI series in England in 2021, where Babar Azam finished as the leading run-scorer with 177 runs, including a brilliant 158 in the third ODI.

Series Schedule

15 May: 1st ODI – Southampton

19 May: 2nd ODI – Manchester

21 May: 3rd ODI – Leeds

23 May: 4th ODI – Chester-le-Street

26 May: 5th ODI – Cardiff