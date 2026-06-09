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Meghan Markle serves up summer hosting tips with Olivia McDowell

Meghan Markle and Olivia McDowell turn birthday lunch into an As Ever lifestyle moment
By
Iqra Khalid
|

Published June 09, 2026

Meghan Markle serves up summer hosting tips with Olivia McDowell
Meghan Markle and Olivia McDowell share summer hosting tips

The As Ever brand has been highlighted again on social media after featuring influencer Olivia McDowell in a new lifestyle post showing summer hosting ideas using products from the Duchess of Sussex’s venture.

In a story shared on the brand’s official page, McDowell offered “three summer hosting tips,” incorporating As Ever items including jam, candles and tea, positioning them as part of a relaxed seasonal entertaining aesthetic. 

She also shared a separate post from a birthday lunch celebration, which appeared to further spotlight the brand through curated gifting and styling.

Her birthday event caption read: “The most special birthday lunch!” and included details of an elaborate tablescape, catering and styling team, alongside gift bags featuring As Ever among other lifestyle brands.

The posts quickly gained traction online after being circulated on X, where some users questioned the brand’s marketing approach and influencer collaborations.

One critic claimed it appeared Meghan Markle had “hired another influencer to basically repeat her same talking points for the brand,” while others questioned product placement choices.

The online reaction contrasted with a defence of the brand reported in Newsweek, where a source close to As Ever dismissed criticism and insisted the venture is on a strong growth path.

The source also suggested that negative commentary was being driven by pre-existing bias, arguing that there is a tendency among critics to frame the business in a negative light regardless of its performance.

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