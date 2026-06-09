King Charles says no to abdication as he flexes power in royal move

King Charles appears in high spirits as he shut down rumours of abdication and health deterioration by showing off his power in royal move.

The monarch appears strong, leading his people during his latest outing and sending the world a powerful message of never giving up.

The royal family proudly shared images of the monarch and Queen Camilla as they showed off their determination to carry on with their duties in high spirits.

The monarch looked fit and sound amid his ongoing health battle, presenting two new Colours to the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards.

The latest post comes amid reports that the heir to the British throne, Prince William, has allegedly urged his dad to reduce his schedule amid health concerns.

Queen Camilla also showed off her elegance in blue dress, supporting her husband's every step ahead of Trooping the Colour this weekend.

The Palace wrote: "The King, as Colonel-in-Chief, and The Queen, as Colonel, have presented two new Colours to the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards.

"Since their formation, the @Grenadier.Guards have fought in every major war, including Waterloo, the Crimean War, the battles of the 1st and 2nd World Wars, and most recently in Afghanistan."

The statement continued: "Today, they serve a dual role as specialists in light role infantry operations, and the delivery of high-profile ceremonial duties.

Addressing today’s parade, the King said: “The contemporary world presents new and evolving challenges, complex in nature and often unpredictable in form – yet I have every confidence that the adaptability, professionalism and steadfast resolve for which the Grenadier Guards are renowned will ensure that you remain as effective and indispensable in meeting these demands as you have been in every age before."