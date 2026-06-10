Charlotte, Lilibet divided over Taylor Swift, Beyoncé

Princess Charlotte and Princess Lilibet, the young royal cousins, are not on the same page when it comes to music choices.

Prince William and Princess Kate's daughter is a fan of pop icon Taylor Swift.

The 11-year-old was seen adoring the Lover singer during the Eras Tour. Making the most of her royal privileges, Charlotte, alongside his father William and brother Prince George, clicked a selfie with Swift.

Most recently, the Prince of Wales, in a radio show, revealed that Charlotte is "obsessed" with the Opalite singer.

However, Charlotte's estranged cousin, Lilibet, turned out to be a fan of Beyoncé just like her mother, Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex shared several photos on her official Instagram page, highlighting special family moments as they transition from spring to summer.

One adorable photo, featuring little Lili wearing a 'B is for Beyonce' t-shirt, caught fans' attention.

The shirt also shows a portrait of the Single Ladies singer.

Moreover, Meghan, alongside Prince Harry, attended Beyoncé's concert on May 10, 2025.

Giving glimpses from the concert to fans, she wrote, "About last night…. Thank you @beyonce and team for an amazing concert (and a very fun date night)! All love."

Maybe the Duchess of Sussex's love for Say My Name singer is the reason Lilibet likes Beyoncé.