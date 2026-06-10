MGK gets injured after failed stage dive attempt: 'It hurts to breathe'

Machine Gun Kelly says he's going to 'mentally heal' and get back on stage for his next show

Machine Gun Kelly has wrecked his back after fans failed to catch him as he attempted to stage-dive off a roof.

On Tuesday, June 9, the rapper-slash-rockstar took to his Instagram Stories to reveal that he got seriously hurt during his Lost Americana Tour stop at Hartford three days prior.

“I messed my back up really, really bad,” MGK said in a video, sitting on a sofa as he strained to get the words out. “I’m having trouble even just standing or picking things up. I can’t even stand up without using my arms and my upper body strength to help support my back.”

Born Colson Baker, the musician assured fans he will not cancel any of his upcoming shows, though he asked for some understanding. “If I’m moving funky at any of these upcoming shows, I don’t want you to think I’m not giving it my all,” the Grammy-nominee said.

“I’m just really, really f***ing hurt, dude,” he continued. “It hurts to breathe. But I’m gonna mentally heal. I know this is a big mental game and I know that my body is pretty indestructible so I just gotta… nothing’s more important than the show going on, you know? I don’t cancel anything.”

MGK has 15 stops remaining on his Lost Americana World Tour, including multiple shows in Canada. The tour kicked off in November 2025 with European and UK dates in early 2026.