King Charles sends personal letter to Portugal days after Sophie's trip

King Charles writes personal letter on Portugal Day

King Charles III has sent a letter to President Marcelo to mark Portugal Day, expressing hope that the two nations will collaborate over climate change and environmental issues.

The monarch's message, which was written in Portuguese, was uploaded onto the website of the British embassy in Lisbon.

Translated from Portuguese into English, it reads: “Dear Mr President, My wife and I are delighted to send Your Excellency and the people of Portugal our warmest congratulations on the auspicious occasion of your National Day.

“I am so pleased that our countries share such strong ties, and I look forward to strengthening further our friendship.

“It is my hope and strong ambition that our nations can collaborate to make a positive impact on climate change and environmental issues, which affect us all globally.

“My wife and I have great pleasure in conveying our best wishes to you and to all Portuguese in the year ahead.

“Charles R.”

The letter, reproduced as it was received with the royal crest at the top, has received a mixed response by the embassy’s Facebook followers.