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Venezuela Fury, Noah Price continue to create buzz with TV series offer

Venezuela Fury is said to be attracting interest from television executives for a fly-on-the wall-TV series
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 11, 2026

The star exchanged vows with Noah at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St Johns on the Isle of Man in May
The star exchanged vows with Noah at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John's on the Isle of Man in May

Venezuela Fury is reportedly in talks for her own TV series following the success of Netflix's series House of Furys.

The eldest daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury, 18, is said to be attracting interest from television executives for a fly-on-the wall-TV series. 

The influencer, who has around 1.3 million followers on TikTok, has continued to entertain fans by sharing candid moments from her married life with husband Noah Price, 19.

For those unversed, the teenager tied the knot with Noah Price last month in a lavish Isle of Man ceremony.

A TV insider said: 'The couple are not A-list celebrities but everyone has become obsessed with their love story.

'People are genuinely intrigued by them. Whether it’s the fact they have married so young, Venezuela’s famous family or their gypsy lifestyle, they have the ‘X factor'.

'Several TV executives think a proper fly-on-the-wall series following their lives as newlyweds in the gypsy community would be fascinating,' they told The Sun.

It is thought that Netflix would be the most likely broadcaster to produce the series due to its existing relationship with the Fury Family.

Venezeula's representatives told The Daily Mail: 'We have many offers on the table regarding Venezuela which we are discussing.' 

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Venezuela took to Instagram to share an unseen snap from the wedding. 

The star exchanged vows with Noah at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John's on the Isle of Man in May.

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