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Latest updates on Pakistan's Budget 2026-27
By
Business Desk
|
Published June 11, 2026
Pakistan's economy remained resilient amid Middle East crisis: FinMin
Equities drop, oil rallies with Iran-US tensions and high inflation in focus
Saudi-backed Riyadh Air lands maiden flight as Iran conflict rages
Govt set to present FY2026-27 federal budget on Friday
Saudi Arabia appoints Princess Maha to lead Future Investment Initiative
The 'freelancer' who cannot refuse
Govt extends austerity measures till June 30, revises business timings
PML-N, PPP agree on fiscal deal without formally touching NFC, BISP: cabinet source
Asian stocks slide, oil gains as Middle East tensions escalate
Govt likely to present Federal Budget 2026-27 on June 12, says minister
PSX gains over 1,300 points on lower oil prices, budget optimism
Oil falls as investors await clarity after Iran, Israel halt attacks