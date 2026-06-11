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Latest updates on Pakistan's Budget 2026-27

By
Business Desk
|

Published June 11, 2026


Saudi Arabia appoints Princess Maha to lead Future Investment Initiative
Saudi Arabia appoints Princess Maha to lead Future Investment Initiative
The 'freelancer' who cannot refuse
The 'freelancer' who cannot refuse
Govt extends austerity measures till June 30, revises business timings video
Govt extends austerity measures till June 30, revises business timings
PML-N, PPP agree on fiscal deal without formally touching NFC, BISP: cabinet source
PML-N, PPP agree on fiscal deal without formally touching NFC, BISP: cabinet source
Asian stocks slide, oil gains as Middle East tensions escalate
Asian stocks slide, oil gains as Middle East tensions escalate
Govt likely to present Federal Budget 2026-27 on June 12, says minister
Govt likely to present Federal Budget 2026-27 on June 12, says minister
PSX gains over 1,300 points on lower oil prices, budget optimism
PSX gains over 1,300 points on lower oil prices, budget optimism
Oil falls as investors await clarity after Iran, Israel halt attacks
Oil falls as investors await clarity after Iran, Israel halt attacks