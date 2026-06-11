Harvey's message leaves Katie Price heartbroken

Harvey has Prader-Willi syndrome, which sparks a constant desire to eat food

Katie Price has become emotional while confessing that her son Harvey struggles to live apart from her, telling her that he hates living anywhere else.

The former glamour model revealed that Harvey is currently back living with her after previously moving into supported accommodation.

Speaking on The Katie Price Show podcast, Katie opened up about how much Harvey struggles when he’s not at home.

She said: “I think people are noticing I’ve got Harvey here more than I normally do. Normally he’s in Cheltenham.”

For the unversed, Harvey has Prader-Willi syndrome, which sparks a constant desire to eat food and a permanent feeling of hunger which leads to obesity.

He also battles a series of debilitating conditions including autism, septo-optic dysplasia, ADHD and oppositional defiant disorder.

Harvey enrolled at a specialist college in Cheltenham in 2011, which supports young people with complex disabilities.

He later moved to Southampton serving as a temporary placement while awaiting a more permanent arrangement.

Katie explained: “We’re still waiting for his next placement. They’re saying next month and that’s up the road from me.

“But where he is in Southampton, he just doesn’t like being there.

“When he’s there, he texts me, ‘I hate it here, Mum. I just need you. I want your cuddles, hold my hand.’

“And it pulls on your heart. So I’ve got him here and it’s hard because I’m working and his carer at the same time.”

The challenges faced by the mother and son duo have previously been documented in the several television projects, and interviews highlighting Harvey's ongoing care needs and Katie's role as his primary support.

The comments come shortly after Katie attended a candlelit sound bath and Reiki healing session.

The timing of the therapy session comes as her husband remains locked up in Al Awir Central Prison, Dubai on fraud allegations, and Katie has refused to pay £140,000 reportedly needed to help secure his release.