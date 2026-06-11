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King Charles torn between family funeral, Palace event

King Charles faces royal dilemma with family funeral
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 11, 2026

King Charles torn between family funeral, Palace event
King Charles torn between family funeral, Palace event

The British monarch faces royal dilemma as he has been torn between duty and family.

King Charles' diary clashes as it has emerged that the funeral of one of the late Queen’s closest friends, Lady Pamela Hicks, will take place on Saturday, the same day as the King’s official birthday parade, Trooping the Colour.

The annual Trooping the Colour, which sees a spectacular military parade followed by a Buckingham Palace flypast, is set to take place on June 13. 

The annual family event will see the King joined by all working royals, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Now, it has emerged that on the same day, Lady Pamela Hicks will be laid to rest.  She was a bridesmaid for Elizabeth II when she married Prince Philip in 1947, died at the age of 97 last week.

When news of her death emerged, a spokesperson for the King said in a statement that the monarch was “greatly saddened” to hear of Lady Pamela’s passing, describing her as a woman whose “warmth, wit and perspicacity always made such an impression”.

Lady Pamela’s death was announced on Friday by her daughter India, who was a bridesmaid at the wedding of Charles and Princess Diana in 1981.

Lady Pamela was the youngest daughter of Lord Mountbatten - the uncle of Prince Philip - and Edwina Ashley.

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