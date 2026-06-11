What is 82-0? Everything to know about viral game NBA fans can’t stop playing

A new online game has become popular among NBA fans. The game known as 82-0 challenges players to draft a historic NBA starting lineup capable of achieving a perfect 82-0 record in a simulated regular season.

To play the game, players spin a randomiser over five rounds, each spin locking in a specific decade and NBA franchise.

After that, they will have to pick one member of the team who played in that period. The choice can be from well-known names to players with only a few minutes on the floor.

After picking the players, a non-linear simulation engine will process data based on stats, points, rebounds, assists, blocks, and steals to determine the final results.

There are two play modes: the first one, called Classic Mode, shows player statistics, while the other one hides any data about them.

Since its launch, 82-0 has gained immense popularity across social media, drawing fans and even active NBA players.

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton publicly shared his experience, sharing a hilarious remark: “retiring from 82-0 cuz stop it” after failing to hit perfection.

Several NBA franchises, such as the Bulls and Bucks, have even hopped on board this bandwagon to create imaginary super teams virtually.

Since the costs of running servers for this game keep increasing, its makers have been compelled to set higher fundraising goals. This only proves how popular the game has become.