Princess Beatrice lands in trouble as 'ungrateful' act caught on camera

Princess Beatrice returned to headlines as her panic and 'ungratefulness' were on display following the National Audit Office’s report.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson's daughters made an unexpected appearance at Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's intimate ceremony in Cirencester.

Beatrice and Eugenie joined King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince and Princess of Wales and other key royals for the special celebration.

Among many moments from the wedding, one viral photo showcasing the future King greeting his cousin Beatrice by placing a kiss on her cheek grabbed the most attention.

Discussing William's eyebrow-raising move, body language expert Judi James said that the Prince of Wales "is a totally camera-shrewd royal... but he is no cold fish and can allow authentic glimpses of his loving, affectionate or playful side too..."

In conversation with the Mirror, Judi shared that William's affectionate PDAs "should be seen as meaningful and deliberate."

The expert believes that when he has to maintain distance with a certain royal, he made it clear, and we witnessed that at the Duchess of Kent's funeral, where he snubbed Andrew.

Judi claimed that William's kiss for Beatrice was an effortful step. He meant that warm gesture for her.

However, "Beatrice looks away during the ritual in an act of distraction and her lips are pursed rather than relaxed in a fond smile. There's no response of either relief or gratitude from her here."