Katy Perry plans live debut of 'Wonder' at World Cup with special guest

Other performers include Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema and Tyla

Katy Perry has a surprise in store for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The pop star is set to take the stage at Los Angeles’ So-Fi Stadium on Friday, June 12, for the third and final opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. And she’s bringing along a very special guest.

The Fireworks hitmaker revealed that she will perform her 2024 song Wonder from her sixth studio album, 143. The song featured vocals from a young Norwegian artist, Tius.

“Tius recorded his part on Wonder when he was 5 years old in 2021,” Perry, 41, revealed in an Instagram video showing her and Tius walking into the World Cup stadium. “Tius is 10 now and flew all the way to LA from Norway to sing this song with me on Friday at the World Cup.”

Perry revealed the significance of the song choice while speaking to People magazine earlier this week at the Tribeca Festival premiere of her concert film Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour — Live from Paris.

"It's very fitting for the ceremonial song that I get to sing," she said.

The song is one she has never sung live before. “I’m excited to perform it,” she told the outlet.

The 2026 World Cup officially kicked off in Mexico City on Thursday, June 11, where Mexico defeated South Africa 2-0 in the opening match.

Mexico’s opening ceremony included performances by Shakira, Burna Boy, J Balvin, Ryan Castro, Belinda, Danny Ocean, Belinda, Lila Downs, cumbia group Los Ángeles Azules, and pop-punk band Maná. Mexican singer Alejandro Fernández and South African star Tyla performed the national anthems for their respective countries, while actress and World Cup Ambassador Salma Hayek paid tribute to Mexico.

The second opening ceremony will take place at Canada’s BMO Field on Friday, where Michael Bublé, Aliens Morissette, Nora Fatehi, and more artists are set to perform.

Later that same day, Perry will take the stage at LA’s So-Fi Stadium for the third World Cup opening ceremony, alongside Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema and Tyla. Dan + Shay will perform the national anthem.