Princess Anne carries forward Prince Philip's Legacy at landmark royal celebration

Princess Anne paid tribute to her late father, Prince Philip, as she celebrated a major milestone for one of the institutions closest to his heart.

The Princess Royal attended a special reception at St James’s Palace on June 11 to mark the 50th anniversary of the Royal Academy of Engineering.

A long-standing champion of engineering herself, Anne, who has served as a Royal Fellow of the Academy since 2010, met a number of pioneering young engineers during the event, including Lily Owuye, David MacDonald and Kitty Chia-Chi Liao.

The occasion also provided an opportunity for the Princess to reflect on Prince Philip’s enduring influence.

The Duke of Edinburgh played a key role in the Academy’s creation, hosting its first meeting at Buckingham Palace with 130 engineers and helping to champion the profession at the highest level.

In a heartfelt anniversary message, Anne honoured her father's legacy by recalling his belief that engineering affects “every individual's life from the cradle to the grave.”

Looking ahead, the Princess challenged engineers to tackle some of the world's most pressing issues, from health inequalities to national security and emerging technological challenges.

“As a profession, you have an obligation to build on these achievements, and turn your collective creativity, expertise, and ambition into a future that works for everyone,” she said.

“No profession is better placed to shape the world of tomorrow.”