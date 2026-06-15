Who is Zion Suzuki? Viral USA-born Japan World Cup star explained

Zion Suzuki is making waves after Japan’s first opener against Netherlands on Sunday, June 14, 2026.

Having been born in Newark, New Jersey, Suzuki is equally eligible to play for the U.S., which is what is making him a viral sensation both at home and abroad.

On Sunday, June 14, at Dallas Stadium in the Group F face-off, Suzuki displayed a superb performance with the gloves.

Daichi Kamada’s score in the 89th minute equaliser makes it 2-2 in a toughest group of the World Cup.

Who is Zion Suzuki?

Suzuki’s father is a Ghanian national while his mother is Japanese and was brought up in Urwa, Saitama; that makes him eligible to play for three nations.

He had played U-15 for Japan.

He represented the Urawa Red Diamonds academy before switching to a club in Belgium.

Suzuki plays for the Italian Serie A side Parma, where legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon earned his mark.

While for Japan’s senior-level team, he has appeared in 22 matches, debuting in 2022 before being selected for the World Cup run.

Suzuki, 23, is expected to be the first choice goalkeeper for Japan for the entire World Cup campaign.

What stunned the postgame was Japanese fans cleaning the stadium before leaving it.

The Blue Bags fans, after the final whistle, cleaned up the stadium, picking up litter from the stands after the match ended in a draw.

The videos went viral with soccer fans praising Japanese civic sense.

This is not a new tradition; infact, it has its roots during the 1998 World Cup in France.