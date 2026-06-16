Prince Harry, Meghan issue statement on UK decision: ‘meaningful change’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issued a surprise statement in support of an important decision made in the UK amid speculation of the Sussexes returning to the royal fold.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s parents have been strong advocates of protecting children from not only real world but also virtual harms. Hence, they have not only taken precautions for their children, but also support the campaign to protect them on the online sphere, specifically social media.

Two major events took place in UK on Monday: one was the royal family gathering for the Garter Service to grant honours while another was an announcement by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to ban young people under age 16 from major social media platforms, including TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram.

“We welcome the UK Government’s announcement of new measures to better protect children online,” the statement began.

“The stories shared through The Lost Screen Memorial remind us that behind every debate about technology and regulation are real families whose lives have been forever changed,” it continued.

“While measures such as these may help reduce harm, they do not fix the problem at its source. Lasting change requires safer platforms by design, meaningful accountability, and a commitment to putting children’s wellbeing ahead of engagement and profit.”

It also stressed that the burden cannot rely solely on the parents and children but also be taken by the companies in the business. They noted that without “meaningful change” children remain exposed.