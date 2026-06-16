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Hailey Bieber pens grateful message on special anniversary

Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber is celebrating a major career milestone
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 16, 2026

 
Hailey Bieber pens grateful message on special anniversary
Hailey Bieber pens grateful message on special anniversary

Hailey Bieber reflected on a life-changing moment as she is celebrating a major career milestone.

On Monday, June 15, the wife of pop star Justin Bieber marked a special anniversary with a heartfelt message.

The businesswoman took to her Instagram Stories to share her excitement with millions of followers as her popular skincare and makeup venture completed four years.

Hailey Bieber pens grateful message on special anniversary

“Can't believe we launched @rhode 4 years ago,” she penned. “Starting this company changed my life in so many amazing ways.”

“I love what we've built and are building more than I could ever express,” the Rhode mogul continued. “Have learned so much, excited to keep building.”

“Thank you for being on the journey!” she added before concluding the note with. “rhode 4 ever.”

Launched in 2022, the brand was acquired by e.l.f. Beauty in a one billion dollar deal.

Despite the acquisition, Hailey, who shares a one-year-old son Jack Blues Bieber with the Baby hitmaker, continues to serve as the brand's chief creative officer and head of innovation.

In addition to being a boss lady, the 29-year-old is a highly successful model and a proud mother of one.

Hailey built her career in the fashion industry as a runway and print model, and has since expanded into major entrepreneurship by founding her own billion-dollar skincare and beauty company.

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