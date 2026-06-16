Meghan Markle teases big announcement in new video after UK win

Meghan Markle is telling the world she is unstoppable as her new video is all about a "sweet" surprise, which she is revealing today.

The Duchess of Sussex has seemingly not been paying heed to the criticism of her campaigns to boost her lifestyle brand, As Ever, as she is set to announce a new collaboration.

In a newly released video, Meghan is promoting her strawberry spread by making a strawberry matcha. It appears that she is hoping on a matcha trend and partnering with a new brand.

The caption reads, "A sweet collaboration is coming tomorrow."

Archie and Lilibet's mother issued an update on As Ever after she and Prince Harry received a delightful update from the UK.

For the unversed, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, in a key speech, shared that under-16s will be banned from social media platforms, including TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram.

Harry and Meghan celebrated the good news as this measure protects children online.

The couple, who often raise their voice for safe online spaces, said in a statement that "Stronger protections are better than inaction, and today’s announcement is a welcome step forward."