Sarah Ferguson in her 'worst nightmare' as new bombshell claims emerge

Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has been rocked by bombshell new warnings amid her potential move to reveal the stroy of her side as scandals and controversies continue to hit the York family.

It comes amid reports that disgruntled former royal staff have lifted the lid on life behind palace walls, offering rare glimpses into one of the world's most secretive institutions.

The 66-year-old, who finds herself in trouble after a series of startling allegations, has long cultivated an image as the resilient royal survivor.

Insiders claim the latest accusations have left her deeply rattled, particularly as they arrive at a time when public attention surrounding her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, remains firmly fixed on controversy.

Recent reports have alleged that former employees found working for Sarah to be a difficult experience, with claims emerging that her household was disorganised and demanding.

One staffer alleged comparing working for the former Duchess as like working for ‘fifty jealous lovers’ due to her reportedly conflicting demands and sudden changes of heart.

The allegations have eclipsed even some of the extraordinary stories previously told about Andrew, who has himself faced criticism from former staff over the years for his alleged outbursts.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's mother had hoped to keep a low profile while spending time at an exclusive retreat in the Austrian Alps, but latest claims have left her fearing further reputational damage.

An insider says, ‘Sarah is furious and insisting the stories are unfair, but everyone can see she’s panicked over this. She’s denying it up and down and saying there’s no way anyone has anything legitimate on her because but it's bad news for Sarah for sure."

They added: ‘She’s always been able to charm her way through a crisis but this is her worst nightmare. What has come out so far is very unfavorable to her, but the threat of what’s to come is hanging over her like a shadow. Whether she wants to acknowledge it or not, she’s in a very vulnerable position.’

The claims stem from comments made by royal biographer Andrew Lownie, who has alleged that staff turnover around Sarah was exceptionally high and that some employees struggled to cope with the demands of the role.

Discussing his findings, he said, ‘Very few people stayed, and if they did, it was a sort of 24-hour-a-day job because she has this extraordinary energy and she would be flying off in different places, not very organised.’

Lownie also made allegations concerning Sarah's spending habits and approach to food, claiming meals were frequently prepared but never eaten.

He further writes in his book, ‘Sarah rarely paid for anything, expecting to be given products for free or be entertained by friends. She 'borrowed' security from some of her rich acquaintances. She was lent couture and didn’t always return it, or she ordered garments and often didn’t end up paying for them,’ and in one segment, recalls an alleged occasion where she paid a psychic with cigarettes.'

There are also speculations that Fergie, who has been forced into exile, could make more damaging revelations amid her separation from ex-husband.