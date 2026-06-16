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Kensington Palace reveals Prince George's big move as he follows William's lead

Prince George to attend school chosen by generations before him
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 16, 2026

Kensington Palace reveals Prince Georges big move as he follows Williams lead

Prince George is set to take a major step towards adulthood as Kensington Palace has confirmed that the young royal will attend Eton College from September.

The future king's son will follow in the footsteps of his father who famously studied at the prestigious Berkshire boarding school. 

George, who turns 13 next month, will begin his education at Eton just as generations of royal and political figures have done before him.

As the eldest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales and second in line to the throne, Prince George's next academic chapter has long been the subject of intense public interest. 

Speculation had swirled over whether he would attend Marlborough College, the school attended by his mother, Princess Kate, or follow a more traditional royal path.

Founded in the 15th century, the historic school has educated 20 British prime ministers, as well as several members of the royal family, including Prince Harry and George's great-uncle, Earl Spencer.

Prince William has previously spoken warmly about his own experience at the school. In an interview at the age of 18, he described enjoying the opportunity to live life as "just another student" while attending Eton.

Prince George currently attends Lambrook School in Berkshire alongside his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. 

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