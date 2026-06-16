Jesy Nelson's cryptic update turns heads after Perrie Edwards' remarks

Jesy Nelson has got attention online after posting a mysterious Instagram update soon after Perrie Edwards spoke about her in a recent interview.

Jesy, 35, left Little Mix in 2020, saying that she needed to focus on her mental health.

Since then, the singer has mostly stayed out of group talks, but the topic keeps coming back.

In Perrie’s recent comments, she said that Jesy should “take some accountability” for things that happened in the group and also called her “difficult” during some times.

Those remarks, however, quickly started a lot of discussion on the internet among the group’s fans.

Jesy did not reply directly to Perrie but instead, she shared holiday photos and a birthday trip video where she looked relaxed and happy.

She also added a short clip with a song that got emotional lyrics about heartbreak and starting over.

Fans, moreover, think that the song choice might be her way of expressing feelings without speaking openly.

Jesy previously said that she struggled during her time in Little Mix and felt alone during her mental health issues.

Perrie, on the other hand, has said the situation was not one sided and was more complicated than people think.

Little Mix later continued as a trio before going on a break and there is still talk about a possible reunion in the future.