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Romeo Beckham's luxury car ride ends with police intervention

David Beckham’s son Romeo has been fined after his ‘careless act’

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 17, 2026

Romeo Beckhams luxury car ride ends with police intervention
Romeo Beckham's luxury car ride ends with police intervention

Romeo Beckham has been fined after a police officer spotted him using his phone while sitting behind the wheel of his car in central London.

The 23-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham was stopped in Westminster last September while driving his Porsche 911.

According to court documents, he was waiting at a red light when an officer noticed him looking down at his phone instead of focusing on the road.

The officer said Romeo was distracted and was scrolling on the device with both thumbs.

A woman was sitting in the passenger seat at the time and was also looking at her phone.

The court also heard that a dog was sitting on the woman's lap without being properly secured inside the vehicle.

The officer first noticed the car because of the loose dog, but after looking inside, he also saw Romeo using his phone while behind the wheel.

Last week, Westminster Magistrates’ Court found Romeo guilty of not being in a proper position to control the vehicle.

However, he was given £440 fine and three penalty points on his driving licence.

He was also ordered to pay court costs and an additional surcharge.

The incident happened in September 2025, but this case is happening in the court this month.

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