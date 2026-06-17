Princess Anne attends special event following King's birthday parade

Princess Anne was all smiles as she enjoyed a special moment following the King’s Birthday Parade, celebrating a remarkable new artistic tribute to one of the Army’s most prestigious regiments.

Award-winning animal sculptor Zoe Carmichael, the first Sculptor-in-Residence to the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment and Irish Guards, shared photographs from the occasion on Instagram of her latest creation before it is cast in bronze.

The sculpture, which depicts a Blues and Royals Charger, was displayed in wax form inside the Mess following the historic parade.

As Colonel of the Blues and Royals, Princess Anne was given an exclusive preview of the impressive work and was photographed chatting with Carmichael and members of the regiment while admiring the detailed piece.

"A special moment last weekend in the Mess following the King’s Birthday Parade," Carmichael wrote.

"My latest sculpture for the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment, a Blues and Royals Charger, on display in wax before it is cast into bronze."

The sculptor also described how exciting it was to present the work to the Princess Royal, thanking the regiment for its support throughout the project and teasing more updates to come.

The newly unveiled sculpture pays tribute to the horses and soldiers who play a central role in Britain's ceremonial military traditions.

Once cast in bronze, the artwork is expected to become a lasting symbol of the Household Cavalry's proud heritage.