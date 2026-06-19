Communist Cuba turns to Capitalism to save its economy: Here's how

Published June 19, 2026
Cuba’s Communist government has turned to Capitalist economic measures in a bid to save the island’s collapsing economy amid U.S. sanctions.
In a historic development, the Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel-led government has passed 176 free market reforms, limiting the government’s interference in market operations in a bid to attract private investors.
The landmark session of the Cuban National Assembly on Thursday, June 18, saw the Prime Minister Manuel Marrero outlining the reforms. He revealed that under new laws, the foreign investors will no longer be required to form a joint venture with the government, instead, the enterprises will be allowed to acquire stakes in the previously state-owned companies.
For the unversed, in the communist form of government, the ruling authority decides all the business-related affairs, whereas, capitalism offers a free market system, meaning the investors can decide their own business affairs without any governmental interference.
The reforms have been described as the most profound economic changes since the 1959 revolution. President Diaz-Canel; however, vowed to stay on the course of socialism, saying, “Socialism or death!”
The development comes as the U.S. has intensified its pressure on the Caribbean nation. America and Cuba have had hostile relations for decades due to different styles of governance and mutual animosity between both countries since the communist government took charge of Havana in 1959.
President Trump has openly touted attacking and taking over the island which is located just 90 miles from Florida.
The situation in Cuba has worsened since the Operation Absolute Resolve, which resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
He was the closest ally of the Cuba and his arrest by the U.S. forces and imposed oil blockade has brought the country on the verge of collapse.