Did US just attack Cuba? National grid collapse raises concerns

Did the U.S. just attack Cuba? This question was asked by several social media users following the national energy grid collapse in the Caribbean country.

There have been no official reports of a military attack on Cuba. However, the collapse appears to be directly linked to the U.S. President Donald Trump’s oil embargo on the country, which was imposed after the U.S. forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Officials reported a nationwide blackout on Monday, leaving over 11 million residents without power amid a deepening energy crisis.

In a post on X, the Cuban Ministry of Energy said the country’s electrical system faced complete disconnection, adding, “Officials are implementing protocols to restore the system and the matter is under investigation.”

Cuba, which depended heavily on Venezuelan oil imports, suffered heavily in the aftermath of the U.S. Operation Absolute Resolve on January 3, 2026.

According to Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel the island nation has not received a single oil shipment in the last three months and was relying on alternative energy sources such as solar power, natural gas and thermoelectric power plants.

Cuba produces 40% of its petroleum; however, it remains insufficient to meet the demand.

U.S. and Cuban officials are holding talks as the crisis deepens.