Trump breaks silence on ‘Discombobulator' weapon used in Maduro raid

United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump has revealed details about the weapon used by the U.S. military in Operation Absolute Resolve to capture the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

In an interview with the New York Post, President Trump said that he was not allowed to talk about but, “I would love to”, adding, “The Discombobulator is a sonic weapon that nobody else has.”

The 47th President of the United States (POTUS) added that the weapon was so effective that it jammed the enemy’s entire arsenal and when Venezuelan forces tried to launch rockets, they never got one off.

He did not share further details about the device but added that Americans should be afraid of the secret weapon.

What is a Sonic Weapon?

Sonic weapons are generally divided into two types: audible and inaudible. Both use different sound frequencies and wavelengths categorised into infrasound, audible sound and ultrasound.

The weapons using audible sounds have already been used to torture prisoners in notorious Guantanamo Bay jail and during the Vietnam War.

Whereas, ultrasonic and infrasonic tools are used in inaudible weapons.

In an article for The Conversation, a professor of computing at the University of Kent, Professor Ian McLoughlin, explained that Infrasonic weapons use loud and low frequency sounds. Its effects feel like a “punch in the gut” causing nausea and involuntary evacuation of bowels when on high power.

Ultrasonic weapons use bursts of high frequency sound waves which are known to cause nausea and headaches.

The nature of the weapon used by the U.S. Delta Force in the operation to capture Venezuelan president remains under wraps.