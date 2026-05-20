 
Geo News

US indicts Cuba's Raul Castro over 1996 plane shootdown: Another Venezuela-like operation incoming?

Cuba warns of ‘Bloodbath' if US launches military strike
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 20, 2026

US indicts Cuba&apos;s Raul Castro over 1996 plane shootdown: Another Venezuela-like operation incoming?
US indicts Cuba's Raul Castro over 1996 plane shootdown: Another Venezuela-like operation incoming?

The United States (U.S.) Department of Justice has indicted former Cuban President Raul Castro on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in ordering the 1996 shootdown of two civilian humanitarian planes. 

The planes were shot down in international airspace, resulting in the killing of four people, including three U.S. citizens.

The move marks an apparent escalation in the ongoing standoff between Washington and Havana as the U.S. push to topple the socialist government in Cuba.

Earlier, the U.S. imposed an oil embargo on the country pushing the island country into severe energy crises by restricting its fuel imports.

Raul is the younger brother of Revolutionary Communist leader Fidel Castro, who led the country from 1959 to 2008. 

The former defence minister of Cuba took charge as president in 2008 after Fidel fell ill. The legendary Cuban leader died in 2016.

Raul remains a powerful figure among the communist government in Havana despite leaving the presidency in 2018.

Indictments have long been used by the U.S. as a tool for military interventions against foreign leaders' to bring them to “American justice.”

The U.S. cited the drug trafficking indictment of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as a justification for Operation Absolute Resolve on January 3, which resulted in the capture of Maduro, a key ally of Cuba.

Although President Trump has already hinted that Cuba could be the potential next target for the U.S. military after Iran War, it remains to be seen if the Pentagon would authorise another Venezuela-like operation to arrest Raul from Cuba.

The Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has warned the U.S. that any potential military action would result in “bloodbath” and severe implications for regional security. 

Cuba has yet to respond to the indictment publicly. 

Cameron Norrie loses in Geneva in blow before French Open—but can he recover in time?
Cameron Norrie loses in Geneva in blow before French Open—but can he recover in time?
Arsenal victory parade: Complete guide about exact time, route, where to watch online
Arsenal victory parade: Complete guide about exact time, route, where to watch online
'Frontier Legends' rides into early access as 'Red Dead Redemption 2' talk heats up video
'Frontier Legends' rides into early access as 'Red Dead Redemption 2' talk heats up
Stephen Colbert's third-last 'Late Show': What went down as CBS farewell looms
Stephen Colbert's third-last 'Late Show': What went down as CBS farewell looms
Chiefs star Rashee Rice had knee surgery in Dallas—just days before his arrest
Chiefs star Rashee Rice had knee surgery in Dallas—just days before his arrest
TikToker hired hitman to take out boy band singer, LA charges reveal chilling details
TikToker hired hitman to take out boy band singer, LA charges reveal chilling details
Massive Pele statue unveiled in Mexico ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup
Massive Pele statue unveiled in Mexico ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup
Chiefs star Rashee Rice faces 30-day jail sentence: Here's why
Chiefs star Rashee Rice faces 30-day jail sentence: Here's why