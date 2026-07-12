Brendon McCullum to step down as England Test coach after four years

England head coach Brendon McCullum speaks during a press conference after their third Test against New Zealand at the Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, Nottingham, Britain, June 29, 2026. — Reuters

Brendon McCullum will step down as head coach of England's Test team after four years in the role, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Sunday.

McCullum, who was appointed alongside former Test captain Ben Stokes in 2022 and helped transform England's red-ball fortunes, will continue as head coach of the men's white-ball teams.

England recently suffered a home Test series defeat against New Zealand, near the end of which Stokes announced his retirement from international cricket.

McCullum said in an ECB statement: "I've absolutely loved coaching the Test team and I'm incredibly proud of what we've achieved together."

"There have been some unbelievable highs and a few tough days along the way, but that's all part of taking on a challenge like this."

ECB Chief Executive Richard Gould paid tribute to the former New Zealand captain's work.

"Brendon breathed new life into England's Test side during an exciting period that delivered some memorable victories, and we're grateful for everything he has given to the role," Gould said.

The ECB said that the process to recruit a new Head Coach for the England Test team will now begin.

England's Managing Director Rob Key said that some of "England's most memorable moments" in recent history occurred under McCullum's leadership of the Test team.

“It's been an absolute privilege to watch him shape the mentality of the team, to one the players have loved, and see him develop a new generation of talent who will be at the heart of England Men's teams for years to come. He leaves the Test team well-set and poised to achieve great things," he added.