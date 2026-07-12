Sindh govt to install big screens for Fifa WC semis, final in Karachi, other cities

Fans watch Fifa World Cup 2026 match at stadium in Karachi's Lyari. — X

The Sindh govt’s Department of Sports and Youth Affairs has decided to show the semi-final and final matches of the Football World Cup on big screens for fans.

The semi-final lineup at World Cup 2026 is complete, with France, Spain, England and Argentina booking their spots in the last four.

Sindh Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mahar said that in Karachi’s Malir district, the semi-finals will be broadcast on July 15 and 16 while the final match will be shown on July 20 at the Youth Development Centre in Sharafi Goth.

He said that the semi-final and final matches will also be shown on big screens in Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Hyderabad, and Mirpurkhas.

The provincial sports minister said both the semi-final and final matches will be broadcast on a big screen at Sukkur’s Municipal Stadium, while the final match will be shown at Rohri Football Ground.

He further mentioned that all three matches will be shown on a big screen at the sports complex in Ghotki, while only the final match will be broadcast at Thatta sports complex.

The Sindh sports minister said that the government is taking measures to promote sports and healthy activities among youth.

He emphasised that watching global events like the Fifa World Cup will strengthen sports promotion, boost youth enthusiasm and further develop football culture in the province.