Four sent on six-day physical remand in Sargodha child's murder, attempted rape case

A representational image of a handcuffed man standing behind bars. — APP/File

Police present suspects before senior civil judge.

Suspects arrested over child's alleged Murder: police

Girl's father nominated suspects in FIR: police.



A local court in Sargodha on Tuesday handed four suspects into police custody on a six-day physical remand in connection with the alleged attempted rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl in Sargodha.

Police presented the suspects before a senior civil judge after arresting them following the recovery of the child's body from a grocery store the day before.

A spokesperson for the police said that the prime suspect was arrested last night, adding that three suspects, including the owner of the shop named in the case, had also been taken into custody.

According to the spokesperson, the girl's father nominated the four suspects in the first information report registered over the incident.

The court approved a six-day physical remand of the suspects to allow further investigation into the case.