Security of Chinese nationals remains govt's top priority, assures PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the Pak-China Pharmaceutical B2B Conference in Islamabad, July 17, 2026. — X/@PakPMO

PM assures comprehensive security for Chinese nationals.

Says Chinese nationals remain govt's top security priority.

Pakistan aims to become regional pharma export hub: PM.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reaffirmed that the security of Chinese nationals working in Pakistan remains the government's highest priority, assuring Chinese investors of comprehensive protection.

The prime minister made these remarks while addressing the Pakistan-China Pharmaceutical Business-to-Business conference in Islamabad.

Addressing the event, PM Shehbaz hailed the signing of nine agreements worth around $440 million between Pakistani and Chinese private enterprises in the pharmaceutical sector, describing the development as a major step towards strengthening bilateral economic cooperation and advancing the next phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC 2.0).

He said China had consistently stood by Pakistan during difficult times and had already invested more than $30 billion under the first phase of CPEC, calling the new partnerships another milestone in expanding economic cooperation.

The prime minister expressed confidence that the agreements would turn into practical projects, saying they would boost investment in pharmaceutical manufacturing, vaccines, research and development, and help Pakistan emerge as a regional centre for the production and export of life-saving medicines.

"I think this will ultimately result in manufacturing life-saving medicines, vaccines, research and development and become a centre of excellence for exporting our wonderful products to neighbouring countries," he said.

The prime minister congratulated Pakistani and Chinese entrepreneurs on the agreements and praised the efforts of Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Haroon Akhtar Khan, Pakistan's Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi, Chinese ambassador Jiang Zaidong, government institutions and business leaders for making the conference a success.

The prime minister also highlighted Pakistan's role in promoting regional peace, saying Islamabad had played an important mediating role during the recent regional crisis with the support of friendly countries, particularly China.

He appreciated the contributions of President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and other Chinese leaders, while also acknowledging the efforts of Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar in diplomatic engagements.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif witnessed the signing of agreements worth $440 million between the two sides in the pharmaceutical sector.