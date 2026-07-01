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Princess Kate's emotional journey ends with brother by her side

Princess Kate leans on brother James in heartwarming moment after gruelling challenge

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 01, 2026

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Princess Kate's remarkable Three Peaks Challenge was made even more touching by the support of her younger brother, James Middleton, as newly surfaced videos captured a heartfelt family moment on the descent from Yr Wyddfa.

The unseen footage shows the Princess of Wales carefully making her way down the rocky mountain path, with James at her side offering a helping hand during the demanding trek.

The videos were filmed by entrepreneur Phillip Tebajjwa, who happened to be climbing Snowdon at the same time. Initially unaware he had crossed paths with royalty, he later revealed his surprise after recognising the Princess.

"There I was congratulating fellow climbers as they made their way down from the windy summit," he wrote on social media. "Little did I know I was actually speaking to royalty."

Princess Kates emotional journey ends with brother by her side

Phillip also captured a memorable selfie with Kate at the summit, admitting he could hardly believe the encounter after Kate stopped to congratulate him on completing the challenge before happily posing for a photograph.

The mountain climb formed part of the Princess's ambitious Three Peaks Challenge, which saw her conquer Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Yr Wyddfa, the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales.

Waiting at the foot of Snowdon was an emotional welcome from her family.

Prince William and the couple's three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were among those waiting to congratulate her, joined by Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and James, whose support had continued throughout the final stage of the challenge.

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