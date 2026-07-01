Anthropic confirms US lifts export controls on advanced AI models Fable 5 and Mythos 5

'Department of Commerce has lifted export controls on Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5' Anthropic confirms

Anthropic said that the U.S. Commerce Department has lifted export controls on its AI models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5, on Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

The announcement comes after U.S. Commerce Secretary wrote a letter to Anthropic co-founder Tom Brown dated Friday, June 26, 2026.

Lutnick wrote, “I have determined that appropriate safeguards are in place to permit certain trusted partners to access the Claude Mythos 5 Mode.”

However, it was mentioned earlier that the letter did not mention giving a nod to Anthropic’s approval to restore access to Fable 5.

The latest development indicates the Trump administration has approved Anthropic’s request.

Anthropic, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said, “We’ve received notice that the Department of Commerce has lifted export controls on Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5.”

For context, the Commerce Department had issued a directive to Anthropic to disable Fable 5 and Mythos 5 last month.

The development is seen as an ice melting after Anthropic and the Trump administration have been at loggerheads for most of this year.

Both parties have been engaged in a legal fight over an order to restrict government agencies from using Anthropic’s powerful AI models.

Anthropic is pursuing a lawsuit against the Pentagon following Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth labeled it as a “supply chain risk.”

After Anthropic challenged the Trump administration’s directive in the court, the U.S. judge tossed the Pentagon’s directive.